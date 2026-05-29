Evolving Competitive Play in Riftbound: New Opportunities on the Horizon

The competitive landscape of organized gaming continues to thrive, particularly with the recent surge in interest surrounding Riftbound. In response, we are excited to introduce two innovative programs aimed at enhancing competitive opportunities.

Riftbound Showdown Series – an internationally recognized series of tournaments.

– an internationally recognized series of tournaments. Le Rift Tour – a national initiative celebrating the French version of Riftbound.

The goal is to expand premier Riftbound competitions, making them enjoyable and accessible worldwide.

Overview of the Riftbound Showdown Series

The Riftbound Showdown Series features official tournaments run by experienced organizers globally, providing additional opportunities for players to showcase their skills. These events cater to hundreds of participants for a more competitive atmosphere.

Event Structure

Open tournaments managed by partnered event managers.

Available in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Additional chances to compete based on participant numbers:

Leading finishers receive an invitation to the Regional Championship .

.

Top performers secure a Competitor Pass to a future Regional Qualifier.



Exclusive promo cards will be awarded to top finishers.

Event Tiers for 2026 Showdown Series

Event Tier Player Range RC Invitations RQ Passes Tier I 512+ Top 4 Top 16 Tier II 256-511 Top 2 Top 8 Tier III 128-255 Top 1 Top 4

2026 Showdown Series Calendar

Date Organizer Location City July 4, 2026 Pro-Play Games Will Rogers Memorial Center Fort Worth, TX, USA July 11, 2026 Excalibur Events David L. Lawrence Convention Center Pittsburgh, PA, USA August 8, 2026 Face to Face Games Coming Soon Gatineau, Quebec, Canada August 15, 2026 Geek Culture Events Auckland Showgrounds Auckland City, New Zealand August 22, 2026 Nerd Rage Gaming Baird Center Milwaukee, WI, USA September 11, 2026 PG Esports Lucca Polo Fiere Lucca, Italy September 12, 2026 Star City Games Baltimore Convention Center Baltimore, MD, USA October 3, 2026 Spell Nexus Centro Comercial Myrtea Murcia, Spain October 30, 2026 CoolStuffInc Hyatt Regency Orlando Orlando, FL, USA

(Additional details on future events will follow.)

Acknowledging Our Tournament Organizers

Tournament organizers are essential to the trading card game community and play a crucial role in expanding competitive opportunities.

Introducing Le Rift Tour

We are thrilled to launch Le Rift Tour, the first tournament circuit dedicated to Riftbound in France, celebrating the game’s French-language version and culminating in a live event at Paris Game Week.

Local stores across France will host competitions, allowing players to represent their communities in Paris and embodying the spirit of rivalry and camaraderie.

Event Format

Three competitive phases: Store Qualifiers, Division Qualifiers, Final Stage.

Exciting promotional cards and various prizes are available.

Finalists will qualify for the Europe Regional Championship.

Schedule Overview

Phase 1: Store Qualifier (July – August)

Location: Select Local Game Stores.

Select Local Game Stores. Prizes: Participation: Jayce, Man of Progress promo card. Top 8: French Riftbound Booster Packs.



Phase 2: Division Qualifier (September)

Location: Select Local Game Stores.

Select Local Game Stores. Prizes: Participation: Autel d’unité promo card. Division Winner: 1 Gold Le Rift Tour Coin. Division Finalist: 1 Silver Le Rift Tour Coin. Division Top 8: 1 Bronze Le Rift Tour Coin. Top 8: Hotel and Transportation to the Final Stage & French Riftbound Booster Packs.



Phase 3: Final Stage (October)

Location: Paris Game Week.

Paris Game Week. Prizes: 1st Place: English Plated Legend, RC Invite, Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat. 2nd Place: RC Invite, Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat. 3rd/4th Place: Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat. 5th to 8th Place: Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat.



Participating Stores

A list of participating stores for Le Rift Tour has been confirmed, and stores hosting Division Qualifiers will also be included.

Division: East

Cart’Ludik — Lyon

DOOZ TCG — Strasbourg

La Taverne du Gobelin — Saint-Étienne

Les Jeux De La Comté — Besançon

Division: Northwest

Ludotrotter Lille — Lille

AUTOUR DES JEUX — Tours

Ludotrotter Nantes — Orvault

Au coin du Dé — Vernon

Division: Paris

Atmos Arena — Paris

Playin Paris BNF — Paris

Geek Factory — Nogent-sur-Marne

La Compagnie des Jeux — Nanterre

Division: South

L’antre du tcg — Montpellier

Fantasy Sphere — Toulouse

Artefacts Bordeaux — Bordeaux

JSST Jeux — Nice

Join the Rift Adventure

Whether new to tournament play or pursuing a Regional Championship invitation, several avenues exist to engage with Riftbound. Thank you to the community for its unwavering support and participation.

Key Takeaways