Evolving Competitive Play in Riftbound: New Opportunities on the Horizon
The competitive landscape of organized gaming continues to thrive, particularly with the recent surge in interest surrounding Riftbound. In response, we are excited to introduce two innovative programs aimed at enhancing competitive opportunities.
- Riftbound Showdown Series – an internationally recognized series of tournaments.
- Le Rift Tour – a national initiative celebrating the French version of Riftbound.
The goal is to expand premier Riftbound competitions, making them enjoyable and accessible worldwide.
Overview of the Riftbound Showdown Series
The Riftbound Showdown Series features official tournaments run by experienced organizers globally, providing additional opportunities for players to showcase their skills. These events cater to hundreds of participants for a more competitive atmosphere.
Event Structure
- Open tournaments managed by partnered event managers.
- Available in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
- Additional chances to compete based on participant numbers:
- Leading finishers receive an invitation to the Regional Championship.
- Top performers secure a Competitor Pass to a future Regional Qualifier.
- Exclusive promo cards will be awarded to top finishers.
Event Tiers for 2026 Showdown Series
|Event Tier
|Player Range
|RC Invitations
|RQ Passes
|Tier I
|512+
|Top 4
|Top 16
|Tier II
|256-511
|Top 2
|Top 8
|Tier III
|128-255
|Top 1
|Top 4
2026 Showdown Series Calendar
|Date
|Organizer
|Location
|City
|July 4, 2026
|Pro-Play Games
|Will Rogers Memorial Center
|Fort Worth, TX, USA
|July 11, 2026
|Excalibur Events
|David L. Lawrence Convention Center
|Pittsburgh, PA, USA
|August 8, 2026
|Face to Face Games
|Coming Soon
|Gatineau, Quebec, Canada
|August 15, 2026
|Geek Culture Events
|Auckland Showgrounds
|Auckland City, New Zealand
|August 22, 2026
|Nerd Rage Gaming
|Baird Center
|Milwaukee, WI, USA
|September 11, 2026
|PG Esports
|Lucca Polo Fiere
|Lucca, Italy
|September 12, 2026
|Star City Games
|Baltimore Convention Center
|Baltimore, MD, USA
|October 3, 2026
|Spell Nexus
|Centro Comercial Myrtea
|Murcia, Spain
|October 30, 2026
|CoolStuffInc
|Hyatt Regency Orlando
|Orlando, FL, USA
(Additional details on future events will follow.)
Acknowledging Our Tournament Organizers
Tournament organizers are essential to the trading card game community and play a crucial role in expanding competitive opportunities.
Introducing Le Rift Tour
We are thrilled to launch Le Rift Tour, the first tournament circuit dedicated to Riftbound in France, celebrating the game’s French-language version and culminating in a live event at Paris Game Week.
Local stores across France will host competitions, allowing players to represent their communities in Paris and embodying the spirit of rivalry and camaraderie.
Event Format
- Three competitive phases: Store Qualifiers, Division Qualifiers, Final Stage.
- Exciting promotional cards and various prizes are available.
- Finalists will qualify for the Europe Regional Championship.
Schedule Overview
Phase 1: Store Qualifier (July – August)
- Location: Select Local Game Stores.
- Prizes:
- Participation: Jayce, Man of Progress promo card.
- Top 8: French Riftbound Booster Packs.
Phase 2: Division Qualifier (September)
- Location: Select Local Game Stores.
- Prizes:
- Participation: Autel d’unité promo card.
- Division Winner: 1 Gold Le Rift Tour Coin.
- Division Finalist: 1 Silver Le Rift Tour Coin.
- Division Top 8: 1 Bronze Le Rift Tour Coin.
- Top 8: Hotel and Transportation to the Final Stage & French Riftbound Booster Packs.
Phase 3: Final Stage (October)
- Location: Paris Game Week.
- Prizes:
- 1st Place: English Plated Legend, RC Invite, Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat.
- 2nd Place: RC Invite, Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat.
- 3rd/4th Place: Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat.
- 5th to 8th Place: Booster Packs, Top 8 Jacket, Autel d’unité playmat.
Participating Stores
A list of participating stores for Le Rift Tour has been confirmed, and stores hosting Division Qualifiers will also be included.
Division: East
- Cart’Ludik — Lyon
- DOOZ TCG — Strasbourg
- La Taverne du Gobelin — Saint-Étienne
- Les Jeux De La Comté — Besançon
Division: Northwest
- Ludotrotter Lille — Lille
- AUTOUR DES JEUX — Tours
- Ludotrotter Nantes — Orvault
- Au coin du Dé — Vernon
Division: Paris
- Atmos Arena — Paris
- Playin Paris BNF — Paris
- Geek Factory — Nogent-sur-Marne
- La Compagnie des Jeux — Nanterre
Division: South
- L’antre du tcg — Montpellier
- Fantasy Sphere — Toulouse
- Artefacts Bordeaux — Bordeaux
- JSST Jeux — Nice
Join the Rift Adventure
Whether new to tournament play or pursuing a Regional Championship invitation, several avenues exist to engage with Riftbound. Thank you to the community for its unwavering support and participation.
Key Takeaways
- The Riftbound Showdown Series allows global participation in sanctioned tournaments.
- Le Rift Tour highlights the launch of the game in French, culminating in a major event at Paris Game Week.
- New pathways to qualify for regional championships are available for competitive players.
- Tournaments will feature exciting prizes and exclusive promotional cards.
- Support local game stores to participate in both series.