Following the recent announcement that support for Destiny 2 will conclude after June, Bungie is now shifting its focus onto Marathon. With Season 2 set to launch soon, gamers can expect a thrilling new map and a host of fresh challenges.

The developers shared an exciting cinematic trailer, unveiling what players can anticipate in the early days of Marathon Season 2. Kicking off on June 2, this upcoming season will also feature an ‘Open Play Week’ running until June 9, allowing both seasoned players and newcomers to explore the expansive world of Tau Ceti IV.

Marathon – Official Season 2 Overview

During the Open Play Week, the entire game will be accessible on platforms such as Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and any progress players make will transition into Season 2. This offers a fantastic opportunity to team up with friends, as everyone starts without any prior advantages.

This season introduces the ‘Night’ variant of the Dire Marsh map, designed to keep players on their toes with limited visibility and intense combat scenarios. Expect to face new mechanics, enemies, and locations, all contributing to a slowed-down, survival horror atmosphere. New gear includes flashlights, vector rounds, grenades, darksight scopes, and flares to help guide players through the shrouded landscape.

In addition, a new Sentinel class makes its debut in Marathon, focusing on area control and defense. Armed with a Defender System that neutralizes incoming grenades and missiles, this class provides substantial advantages for allies. The tactical ability features a snare mine capable of halting enemy movement, while passive skills enhance splash damage resistance and accelerate weapon handling for close encounters.

Image credit: Bungie

As Season 2 unfolds, players will also see the introduction of two new firearms—the KKV-9SD SMG and D54 Battle Pistol—though availability details are not yet confirmed. The KKV-9SD is noted for its rapid firing capabilities, while the D54 is ideal for precise duels with its three-round burst feature. Additional mods and chips are expected to be included as well.

One of the most innovative aspects of this season is The Cradle, a new feature designed to refresh progression. Players will be able to empower their biocybernetic bodies by channeling WEAVEworms, impacting Runner shell attributes and unlocking powerful perks. The Matter Converter allows players to transform unwanted loot into Cradle experience, enabling greater flexibility in enhancing player abilities without any penalties.

Image credit: Bungie

Additionally, the previously tested Duos queue will play a larger role this season, with Ranked gameplay beginning on June 14. The high-level Cryo Archive zone is also set to return on June 11. Bungie is clearly committed to enhancing the Marathon experience, making it more engaging and diverse, though fans of PvE will have to hold on a bit longer for updates.