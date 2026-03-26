Discover the Exciting New Maker Sets for The Sims 4

New Sims 4 Maker Sets Now Available

Exciting new content has just hit the Sims 4 Marketplace with the rollout of fresh Maker Sets, introducing three vibrant collections: the Spring Wardrobe Set, the Artsy Boho Bedroom Set, and the Cosmic Earrings Set.

The Sims 4 Spring Wardrobe Set

Retailing at $4 (or 400 Moola), this set features 17 new Create-a-Sim (CAS) items designed to enhance your characters’ fashion options. It ranges from cozy cardigans to chic denim dresses, perfect for any outing.

Outdoor Adventures : Ideal outfits for spring strolls around Willow Creek.

: Ideal outfits for spring strolls around Willow Creek. Casual Gatherings: Mix warm hues like plum and olive with denim for a stylish yet casual look.

The Sims 4 Artsy Boho Bedroom Set

For $5, players can add this 18-piece Build Mode set to their homes. The Artsy Boho Bedroom combines relaxed, handmade charm with a touch of whimsy, featuring rattan furniture, macramé accents, and earthy decor.

Warm Aesthetics : Rich textures and soft shades create an inviting atmosphere.

: Rich textures and soft shades create an inviting atmosphere. Comfortable Retreats: Lively elements combined with serene designs make it great for unwinding.

The Sims 4 Cosmic Earrings Set

At only $3, this six-piece CAS accessory set adds flair to any outfit. The celestial-themed earrings feature a vibrant planet, a crescent moon, and dazzling stars, crafted in various metals including gold and silver.

Dazzling Options : Each earring comes in multiple color swatches for countless combinations.

: Each earring comes in multiple color swatches for countless combinations. Stylish Accents: Perfect for adding cosmic charm to your Sims’ wardrobes.

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