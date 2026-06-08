Day of the Devs Returns with Exciting Indie Creations at Summer Game Fest

The beloved Day of the Devs showcase is back at the Summer Game Fest, displaying a stellar lineup of innovative indie titles. The full showcase is available to watch below, featuring several highly anticipated premieres.







Blood Dungeon







Introducing Blood Dungeon, a hand-drawn 2D experience that melds platforming with autoshooter elements as players traverse labyrinthine dungeons, pursued by whimsical adversaries.

Developer: Messhof

Messhof Expected Release: 2026

Tenebris Somnia







In Tenebris Somnia, players navigate between retro pixel art and chilling live-action cutscenes, promising a hair-raising experience.

Developer: Andrés Borghi / New Blood Interactive

Andrés Borghi / New Blood Interactive Release Date: October 16, 2026

Mr. Records







Mr. Records blends rhythm-based gameplay with vinyl shop management, inviting players to dive into the pleasures of music.

Developer: Glee-Cheese Studio / Wired Productions

Glee-Cheese Studio / Wired Productions Release Date: TBD

33 Immortals







33 Immortals is a cooperative action roguelite allowing up to 33 players to navigate divine struggles, whether solo or as part of a team.

Developer: Thunder Lotus

Thunder Lotus Release Date: June 10, 2026

Dreadmoor







Explore a decaying fantasy realm filled with aquatic horrors in Dreadmoor, where survival hinges on crafting gear from the creatures you catch.

Developer: Dream Dock / Digital Vortex

Dream Dock / Digital Vortex Release Date: 2026

Threads of Time







Threads of Time invites players to commandeer a time-traveling airship, assembling a diverse group of heroes to traverse history in this turn-based RPG.

Developer: Riyo / Balor

Riyo / Balor Release Date: TBD

N Plus Infinity Times Two







N Plus Infinity Times Two offers a multiplayer platforming experience that’s simple to grasp yet challenging to excel in.

Developer: Metanet Software

Metanet Software Release Date: TBD

Into the Unwell







In Into the Unwell, you assume the role of a rubber-hose cat on a wild bender within a whimsically stylish roguelite format.

Developer: She Was Such A Good Horse / Coffee Stain

She Was Such A Good Horse / Coffee Stain Release Date: 2027

Bub







Engage in a personal narrative as Bub, focusing on the artistic journey and life changes in New York City.

Developer: Paperfrog

Paperfrog Release Date: 2027

Lazy River







Lazy River is a whimsical first-person shooter set in a galactic waterpark, featuring playful weapons like pool noodles and water guns.

Developer: Mike Boxleiter

Mike Boxleiter Release Date: TBD

Prove You’re Human







With Prove You’re Human, navigate various CAPTCHAs as a digital assistant who believes she is human.

Developer: Sunset Visitor / Black Tabby

Sunset Visitor / Black Tabby Release Date: TBD

Ithaca







Ithaca features an environmentally conscious narrative RPG, following an environmental rights lawyer on a bizarre road trip.

Developer: The Pixel Hunt

The Pixel Hunt Release Date: TBD

Screenbound







Screenbound combines nostalgia with puzzle-solving, navigating between a 3D environment and a retro-style 2D handheld gaming experience.

Developer: Radical Forge, Crescent Moon / Digital Pajamas

Radical Forge, Crescent Moon / Digital Pajamas Release Date: September 10, 2026

Shot One Fighters







With Shot One Fighters, immerse yourself in a single-player combat experience mastering unique movesets.

Developer: Red Moon Workshop

Red Moon Workshop Release Date: TBD

Apple Crumble







Apple Crumble is a cozy mystery game focused on preventing family chaos during a grandmother’s birthday celebration.

Developer: Happy Broccoli

Happy Broccoli Release Date: 2026

Slap Out of It!







Engage in humor and chaos in Slap Out of It!, where “noodly” arms lead to slapstick antics.

Developer: Turbo Button

Turbo Button Release Date: TBD

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart







Super Yooka-Laylee Kart is a skill-driven competitive racing game where precision overtakes chaotic elements seen in racing titles.

Developer: Playtonic

Playtonic Release Date: TBD

Into the Fire







Into the Fire challenges players to navigate perilous environments in an extraction survival scenario focused on rescuing people.

Developer: Starward Industries

Starward Industries Release Date: 2026

Trine 6: Together in Time







Trine 6: Together in Time invites groups to use their problem-solving skills in a captivating co-op puzzle platformer.

Developer: Frozenbyte / Cooldown

Frozenbyte / Cooldown Release Date: September 17, 2026

When Sirens Fall Silent







When Sirens Fall Silent follows an Italian police officer through a supernatural serial murder investigation.

Developer: LKA / Wired Productions

LKA / Wired Productions Release Date: TBD

Key Takeaways