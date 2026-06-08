Day of the Devs Returns with Exciting Indie Creations at Summer Game Fest
The beloved Day of the Devs showcase is back at the Summer Game Fest, displaying a stellar lineup of innovative indie titles. The full showcase is available to watch below, featuring several highly anticipated premieres.
Blood Dungeon
Introducing Blood Dungeon, a hand-drawn 2D experience that melds platforming with autoshooter elements as players traverse labyrinthine dungeons, pursued by whimsical adversaries.
- Developer: Messhof
- Expected Release: 2026
Tenebris Somnia
In Tenebris Somnia, players navigate between retro pixel art and chilling live-action cutscenes, promising a hair-raising experience.
- Developer: Andrés Borghi / New Blood Interactive
- Release Date: October 16, 2026
Mr. Records
Mr. Records blends rhythm-based gameplay with vinyl shop management, inviting players to dive into the pleasures of music.
- Developer: Glee-Cheese Studio / Wired Productions
- Release Date: TBD
33 Immortals
33 Immortals is a cooperative action roguelite allowing up to 33 players to navigate divine struggles, whether solo or as part of a team.
- Developer: Thunder Lotus
- Release Date: June 10, 2026
Dreadmoor
Explore a decaying fantasy realm filled with aquatic horrors in Dreadmoor, where survival hinges on crafting gear from the creatures you catch.
- Developer: Dream Dock / Digital Vortex
- Release Date: 2026
Threads of Time
Threads of Time invites players to commandeer a time-traveling airship, assembling a diverse group of heroes to traverse history in this turn-based RPG.
- Developer: Riyo / Balor
- Release Date: TBD
N Plus Infinity Times Two
N Plus Infinity Times Two offers a multiplayer platforming experience that’s simple to grasp yet challenging to excel in.
- Developer: Metanet Software
- Release Date: TBD
Into the Unwell
In Into the Unwell, you assume the role of a rubber-hose cat on a wild bender within a whimsically stylish roguelite format.
- Developer: She Was Such A Good Horse / Coffee Stain
- Release Date: 2027
Bub
Engage in a personal narrative as Bub, focusing on the artistic journey and life changes in New York City.
- Developer: Paperfrog
- Release Date: 2027
Lazy River
Lazy River is a whimsical first-person shooter set in a galactic waterpark, featuring playful weapons like pool noodles and water guns.
- Developer: Mike Boxleiter
- Release Date: TBD
Prove You’re Human
With Prove You’re Human, navigate various CAPTCHAs as a digital assistant who believes she is human.
- Developer: Sunset Visitor / Black Tabby
- Release Date: TBD
Ithaca
Ithaca features an environmentally conscious narrative RPG, following an environmental rights lawyer on a bizarre road trip.
- Developer: The Pixel Hunt
- Release Date: TBD
Screenbound
Screenbound combines nostalgia with puzzle-solving, navigating between a 3D environment and a retro-style 2D handheld gaming experience.
- Developer: Radical Forge, Crescent Moon / Digital Pajamas
- Release Date: September 10, 2026
Shot One Fighters
With Shot One Fighters, immerse yourself in a single-player combat experience mastering unique movesets.
- Developer: Red Moon Workshop
- Release Date: TBD
Apple Crumble
Apple Crumble is a cozy mystery game focused on preventing family chaos during a grandmother’s birthday celebration.
- Developer: Happy Broccoli
- Release Date: 2026
Slap Out of It!
Engage in humor and chaos in Slap Out of It!, where “noodly” arms lead to slapstick antics.
- Developer: Turbo Button
- Release Date: TBD
Super Yooka-Laylee Kart
Super Yooka-Laylee Kart is a skill-driven competitive racing game where precision overtakes chaotic elements seen in racing titles.
- Developer: Playtonic
- Release Date: TBD
Into the Fire
Into the Fire challenges players to navigate perilous environments in an extraction survival scenario focused on rescuing people.
- Developer: Starward Industries
- Release Date: 2026
Trine 6: Together in Time
Trine 6: Together in Time invites groups to use their problem-solving skills in a captivating co-op puzzle platformer.
- Developer: Frozenbyte / Cooldown
- Release Date: September 17, 2026
When Sirens Fall Silent
When Sirens Fall Silent follows an Italian police officer through a supernatural serial murder investigation.
- Developer: LKA / Wired Productions
- Release Date: TBD
Key Takeaways
- Diversity in Gameplay: The showcased titles emphasize innovative gameplay mechanics across various genres, from rhythm and adventure to survival and horror.
- Artistic Styles: Many games highlight unique artistic styles that set them apart visually, underscoring the creative talents of indie developers.
- Collaborative Elements: Several games promote multiplayer features, adding a social dimension to gaming experiences.
- Nostalgia Factor: Many titles tap into nostalgic gaming elements, appealing to both new and veteran players.
- Release Dates: While some titles are set for 2026, many are still TBA, indicating ongoing development and anticipation within the gaming community.