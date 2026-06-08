Day of the Devs Returns with Exciting Indie Creations at Summer Game Fest

The beloved Day of the Devs showcase is back at the Summer Game Fest, displaying a stellar lineup of innovative indie titles. The full showcase is available to watch below, featuring several highly anticipated premieres.

Blood Dungeon

Introducing Blood Dungeon, a hand-drawn 2D experience that melds platforming with autoshooter elements as players traverse labyrinthine dungeons, pursued by whimsical adversaries.

  • Developer: Messhof
  • Expected Release: 2026

Tenebris Somnia

In Tenebris Somnia, players navigate between retro pixel art and chilling live-action cutscenes, promising a hair-raising experience.

  • Developer: Andrés Borghi / New Blood Interactive
  • Release Date: October 16, 2026

Mr. Records

Mr. Records blends rhythm-based gameplay with vinyl shop management, inviting players to dive into the pleasures of music.

  • Developer: Glee-Cheese Studio / Wired Productions
  • Release Date: TBD

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a cooperative action roguelite allowing up to 33 players to navigate divine struggles, whether solo or as part of a team.

  • Developer: Thunder Lotus
  • Release Date: June 10, 2026

Dreadmoor

Explore a decaying fantasy realm filled with aquatic horrors in Dreadmoor, where survival hinges on crafting gear from the creatures you catch.

  • Developer: Dream Dock / Digital Vortex
  • Release Date: 2026

Threads of Time

Threads of Time invites players to commandeer a time-traveling airship, assembling a diverse group of heroes to traverse history in this turn-based RPG.

  • Developer: Riyo / Balor
  • Release Date: TBD

N Plus Infinity Times Two

N Plus Infinity Times Two offers a multiplayer platforming experience that’s simple to grasp yet challenging to excel in.

  • Developer: Metanet Software
  • Release Date: TBD

Into the Unwell

In Into the Unwell, you assume the role of a rubber-hose cat on a wild bender within a whimsically stylish roguelite format.

  • Developer: She Was Such A Good Horse / Coffee Stain
  • Release Date: 2027

Bub

Engage in a personal narrative as Bub, focusing on the artistic journey and life changes in New York City.

  • Developer: Paperfrog
  • Release Date: 2027

Lazy River

Lazy River is a whimsical first-person shooter set in a galactic waterpark, featuring playful weapons like pool noodles and water guns.

  • Developer: Mike Boxleiter
  • Release Date: TBD

Prove You’re Human

With Prove You’re Human, navigate various CAPTCHAs as a digital assistant who believes she is human.

  • Developer: Sunset Visitor / Black Tabby
  • Release Date: TBD

Ithaca

Ithaca features an environmentally conscious narrative RPG, following an environmental rights lawyer on a bizarre road trip.

  • Developer: The Pixel Hunt
  • Release Date: TBD

Screenbound

Screenbound combines nostalgia with puzzle-solving, navigating between a 3D environment and a retro-style 2D handheld gaming experience.

  • Developer: Radical Forge, Crescent Moon / Digital Pajamas
  • Release Date: September 10, 2026

Shot One Fighters

With Shot One Fighters, immerse yourself in a single-player combat experience mastering unique movesets.

  • Developer: Red Moon Workshop
  • Release Date: TBD

Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble is a cozy mystery game focused on preventing family chaos during a grandmother’s birthday celebration.

  • Developer: Happy Broccoli
  • Release Date: 2026

Slap Out of It!

Engage in humor and chaos in Slap Out of It!, where “noodly” arms lead to slapstick antics.

  • Developer: Turbo Button
  • Release Date: TBD

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart is a skill-driven competitive racing game where precision overtakes chaotic elements seen in racing titles.

  • Developer: Playtonic
  • Release Date: TBD

Into the Fire

Into the Fire challenges players to navigate perilous environments in an extraction survival scenario focused on rescuing people.

  • Developer: Starward Industries
  • Release Date: 2026

Trine 6: Together in Time

Trine 6: Together in Time invites groups to use their problem-solving skills in a captivating co-op puzzle platformer.

  • Developer: Frozenbyte / Cooldown
  • Release Date: September 17, 2026

When Sirens Fall Silent

When Sirens Fall Silent follows an Italian police officer through a supernatural serial murder investigation.

  • Developer: LKA / Wired Productions
  • Release Date: TBD

Key Takeaways

  • Diversity in Gameplay: The showcased titles emphasize innovative gameplay mechanics across various genres, from rhythm and adventure to survival and horror.
  • Artistic Styles: Many games highlight unique artistic styles that set them apart visually, underscoring the creative talents of indie developers.
  • Collaborative Elements: Several games promote multiplayer features, adding a social dimension to gaming experiences.
  • Nostalgia Factor: Many titles tap into nostalgic gaming elements, appealing to both new and veteran players.
  • Release Dates: While some titles are set for 2026, many are still TBA, indicating ongoing development and anticipation within the gaming community.
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