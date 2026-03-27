Crimson Desert’s Combat Thrills You—Until the Boss Battles Take a Turn

Crimson Desert: Combat Thrills Take a Hit in Boss Battles

You might not think of fighting a massive gorilla in a video game as a common occurrence, but Crimson Desert defies conventions. Developed by Pearl Abyss, this expansive open-world experience dazzles with one of the most versatile combat systems available. Players can execute a dazzling array of maneuvers—from grappling enemies and body slamming them to unleashing magical attacks and even mimicking strikes through a supernatural “echo.” Yet, when it comes to confronting the game’s formidable bosses, these exhilarating possibilities often feel significantly limited.

After several rounds of experimenting with and tweaking my skill tree, I found that the individual combat abilities may not stand out. Still, the magic really happens when these styles collide in flashy, chaotic combinations, turning battles into exhilarating performances. Each encounter is not simply about mastering moves but painting a bloody canvas with strokes of creativity.

Unfortunately, boss encounters often shift gears, pushing you into tedious one-on-one battles that feel at odds with the fluid combat system nurtured during encounters with ordinary foes. It’s like trying to perform intricate football moves, only to find yourself on an ice rink when facing a towering opponent.

At first, I struggled to enjoy even the most basic skirmishes. Sure, button mashing was enough to get through initial encounters, but this felt all too familiar, akin to countless other action games.

It was only after unlocking unique abilities that I began to see the fun in fights. I soon learned to explore the skill tree thoroughly, realizing that some game-changing abilities were hidden away. I gravitated toward grappling and wrestling moves, finding delight in the game’s exaggerated physics. Instead of engaging each bandit individually, I’d charge in and send them flying in all directions, causing delightful chaos.

Progressing through various bandit camps unlocked more points, which translated to greater destruction. My combat style evolved; throwing and grappling techniques became staples of my strategy. When stronger enemies appeared on the scene, I quickly adapted by picking off weaker foes first using my grappling hook.

While the button combinations can sometimes feel tricky, I’ve harnessed them as an opportunity to slow my pace and execute my moves more thoughtfully. The combination of light attacks leading into heavier moves creates a satisfying rhythm in combat.

As I roamed the game’s beautiful landscapes and dismantled bandit territories, I couldn’t help but draw parallels to my fondness for Far Cry’s outposts. Although Crimson Desert opts for simpler battle arenas like flat plains, they grant a similar sense of freedom and joy that allows for personal expression in combat—sessions that I could eagerly engage in for hours.

The excitement wanes significantly, however, once I confront a boss. Take, for instance, the visually striking Reed Devil, with its intricate design and awe-inspiring backdrop. Yet, these face-offs feel disconnected from the rest of the experience. In contrast to games where bosses serve as true tests of skills built from prior encounters, Crimson Desert’s bosses restrict your available tactics, requiring you to adopt rigid playstyles that often clash with preferred combat strategies.

Most frustrating is having to switch to characters whose skill trees I’ve neglected. While I made a concerted effort to master one character and enhance gear to suit their fighting style, chapters later require me to utilize others for whom I’ve invested minimal time or points.

In truth, Crimson Desert might be a better experience without boss battles. While I understand their purpose in the gameplay narrative, they detract from what the combat does best. Thankfully, recent adjustments made many of the encounters more manageable, allowing me to quickly clear them and return to the exhilarating thrill of dismantling bandit camps.

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