The sequel to the beloved 2D action platformer, Aggelos II, is set to arrive on August 27. The game will be available on various platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Both PlayStation 5 and Switch gamers will have the option to purchase physical copies, thanks to the efforts of publishers PQube and PixelHeart along with developer Wonderboy Bobi.

So, what can players expect from this new installment? Here’s a brief overview:

Game Insights Aggelos II places players in the shoes of an Aggelos, the highest-ranking angels tasked by Balro to journey through the Kingdom of Lumen, which is currently under siege by the Army of Darkness. As forces of the light face potential defeat, players will need to embrace a mysterious new form to navigate the conflicts within both the light and dark realms. Expanding on the retro-inspired gameplay, Aggelos II promises a visually richer experience and more intricate gameplay mechanics. Adventurers will traverse an expansive landscape comprising two closely linked worlds, requiring strategic planning to unlock areas previously barred from access. In this dynamic action-platformer, players will switch between forms to navigate challenges. While the angelic form is marked by methodical movements, the shadowy demon form is quick and aggressive, flaunting dark powers necessary for overcoming obstacles and foes. Mastery of this duality is key to tackling opponents, puzzles, and traps.

Notable Features

Interconnected Worlds – Navigate two vast and distinct realms filled with unique enemies, hidden secrets, and various challenges.

– Navigate two vast and distinct realms filled with unique enemies, hidden secrets, and various challenges. Dynamic Combat Mechanisms – Alternate between Angel and Demon forms to adapt gameplay style, honing skills in timing and strategy.

– Alternate between Angel and Demon forms to adapt gameplay style, honing skills in timing and strategy. Epic Boss Battles – Face off against 13 formidable bosses while experiencing intense combat.

– Face off against 13 formidable bosses while experiencing intense combat. Engaging Puzzles – Embrace problem-solving as you traverse environments, interact with mechanisms, and unveil hidden paths.

– Embrace problem-solving as you traverse environments, interact with mechanisms, and unveil hidden paths. Power Progression – Gather orbs to unleash devastating special abilities, enhancing combat potency and survivability.

– Gather orbs to unleash devastating special abilities, enhancing combat potency and survivability. Skill Evolution – Unlock new abilities and refine skills throughout the game, paving the way for exploration and creativity.

– Unlock new abilities and refine skills throughout the game, paving the way for exploration and creativity. Vibrant Visuals – Experience striking pixel art and detailed character sprites that enhance the fast-paced platforming experience.

A trailer showcasing the exciting gameplay can be viewed below.