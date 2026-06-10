Today’s Nintendo Direct had a peculiar vibe. The showcase featured various game ports and remakes, including the long-anticipated Ocarina of Time . An unexpected announcement was made regarding Final Fantasy Resonance , a remake of a mobile title, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, which ceased operations in 2025. Additionally, a remake of The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil was unveiled during a Japanese stream, exciting fans of the Tohou Project in Japan.





Highlighting the stream were updates on games that fans hadn’t heard from in a while. A fresh gameplay look at Kingdom Hearts IV featured Sora navigating through Shibuya Crossing, free from distracting trends. Square Enix also announced a collection of earlier installments for the Switch 2.





Another noteworthy update concerned the enhanced edition of Dragon’s Dogma 2, titled Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, which will also offer downloadable content (DLC) for original game owners. The earlier Dragon’s Dogma was expanded into Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, celebrated as a definitive version. Many noted that Dragon’s Dogma 2 ends with a unique narrative that references its predecessor, leaving some players wanting more in the main storyline.





Despite mixed feelings, there is enthusiasm for Dragon’s Dogma 2 and its additional content. The upcoming expansion will focus on the snowy northern region of Norgon . Players anticipate both the standalone option for Switch 2 and DLC for existing systems, adhering to the signature approach of the series.