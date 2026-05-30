Apple Adjusts Trade-In Prices for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Watches

This week, Apple updated its trade-in valuations for various devices. Customers looking to upgrade might find these adjustments significant.

The numbers reflect the highest potential payout for a used device. However, actual trade-in values can vary based on factors such as model, configuration, and condition.

Newer models generally command higher trade-in valuations. Some products, including various iPads, see increased payouts. However, certain models like the second-generation iPhone SE and some high-end Macs have lower trade-in values.

Here are notable iPhone trade-in changes:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $490 (a $25 increase)

up to $490 (a $25 increase) iPhone 16: up to $460 (a $25 increase)

up to $460 (a $25 increase) iPhone SE 3rd Gen: up to $80 (a $5 increase)

up to $80 (a $5 increase) iPhone 14 Pro Max: up to $375 (a $25 increase)

up to $375 (a $25 increase) iPhone 13 Pro: up to $260 (a $20 increase)

up to $260 (a $20 increase) iPhone 14 Pro: up to $320 (a $25 increase)

up to $320 (a $25 increase) iPhone 15 Pro: up to $410 (a $35 increase)

For other devices, adjustments include:

MacBook Air: up to $520 (a $35 increase)

up to $520 (a $35 increase) Mac Mini: up to $375 (a $35 increase)

up to $375 (a $35 increase) Mac Studio: up to $1,045 (a $70 increase)

up to $1,045 (a $70 increase) iPad: up to $235 (a $15 increase)

up to $235 (a $15 increase) iPad Mini: up to $265 (a $15 increase)

up to $265 (a $15 increase) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): up to $60 (a $5 increase)

up to $60 (a $5 increase) Apple Watch Ultra 2: up to $305 (a $10 increase)

up to $305 (a $10 increase) Apple Watch Series 9: up to $130 (a $10 increase)

Most trade-in price adjustments stay within a 10% range of previous maximums. The Pro models received significant percentage increases, while the Mac Mini experienced a 10.3% increase.

Apple continues to accept trade-ins for Intel-powered machines, indicating ongoing demand in the second-hand market.

As Apple prepares for its annual developer conference, these trade-in updates may manage customer expectations before new product announcements. Recent changes also mean some Android devices, such as the latest Samsung Galaxy models, are no longer accepted.

Consideration of price fluctuations is important, as component shortages have raised technology prices. Apple’s trade-in adjustments could help cushion consumers from rising hardware costs.

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