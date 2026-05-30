TP-Link to Accelerate Wi-Fi 8 Launch, Despite Pending Standards

TP-Link plans to introduce its first Wi-Fi 8 router, the Archer 8, in October. This device will kick off a series of Wi-Fi 8 offerings, including the Deco 8 mesh system, a Roam 8 travel router, and various range extenders and adapters, all set to debut by 2027.

Launching Wi-Fi 8—also known as 802.11bn—before its official standardization seems bold. The standard isn’t expected to receive final approval until early 2028. Nonetheless, TP-Link has previously released products based on not-yet-finalized protocols, pushing technological boundaries.

While details about the Archer 8 are limited—such as port numbers, throughput capacities, and dimensions—preliminary testing indicates significant upgrades compared to Wi-Fi 7. Wi-Fi 8 may deliver up to 33% greater throughput over longer distances and a 24% improvement in signal consistency, especially on the 5GHz and 6GHz bands.

Understanding Wi-Fi 8

TP-Link has not provided specific technical specifications for the Archer 8, leaving consumers curious about its performance. Wi-Fi 8 promises to enhance network communication, introducing features like multi-AP coordination, which allows multiple access points to intelligently manage signal direction and power.

The advancements of Wi-Fi 8 could reduce interference within home networks, leading to a more seamless online experience. However, it’s important to note that these benefits may not be immediately accessible, as many devices still operate on Wi-Fi 6, indicating a slow integration of the new standard.

A key challenge is the existing backward compatibility of Wi-Fi technology. Older devices can only utilize features from their own protocols when interacting with modern routers, meaning even a high-end router may not achieve its full potential with older devices.

With Wi-Fi 8 certification expected far in the future, the Archer 8 may lack features that will only be finalized when the Wi-Fi Alliance completes the standard. Therefore, purchasing the Archer 8 or upcoming products like the Deco 8 and Roam 8 could be premature for those with older devices.

Key Takeaways