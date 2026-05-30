For over six decades, the AC Cobra has been a beacon for car aficionados, thanks to its stunning curves and roaring V8 engine. AC Cars has introduced a groundbreaking variant: the AC Cobra GT Coupe, marking the brand’s first-ever production of a fixed-roof Cobra. This high-end sports car, featuring a striking carbon fiber exterior and a powerful engine capable of delivering up to 799 HP, starts at $314,790, climbing to $537,642 for the top version.

The unveiling of the AC Cobra GT Coupe is part of the celebrations for AC Cars’ 125th anniversary. Based on the earlier Cobra GT Roadster, the Coupe features a revised roof design for taller drivers and a Ford V8 engine with a robust output of 450 HP.

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Digging Deeper into the AC Legacy

Founded in 1901, AC Cars is Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer. The company’s name stands for “Auto Carrier,” with roots tracing back over a century, marking continuous innovation in the automotive industry.

The AC Cobra’s story began in 1962 when Ford sought to outpace the Chevrolet Corvette. Carroll Shelby approached AC Cars to transform the AC Ace into a competitive powerhouse, resulting in the iconic Cobra, revered by collectors and racers alike.

Contemporary Evolution

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The new GT Coupe isn’t simply a Roadster with a top; its design draws inspiration from the legendary AC A98 Le Mans racer. While its styling may raise questions, AC emphasizes performance and aerodynamics. The overall silhouette features large wheels and minimal tire sizes, giving it a distinctive look.

Under the hood, the Coupe packs a 5.0-liter V8 engine, offering enhanced options including a supercharged variant pushing 720 HP. With enhanced aerodynamics and a Kammtail design, the GT Coupe achieves impressive acceleration of 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

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The base model starts at $315,709 and includes luxury features such as hand-finished leather and high-tech amenities, without relying on a massive central infotainment display. The exclusive Clubsport Edition is limited to just 99 units with a suggested retail price of $537,642. AC aims to ramp up production capacity, offering potential buyers their vehicles by 2028.

While a price point like this dominates conversations, it’s noteworthy that classic Cobras can fetch even higher prices, making this modern iteration an enticing proposition for enthusiasts.

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Key Takeaways