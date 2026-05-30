In the thrilling world of *007 First Light*, James Bond returns to London, only to be swiftly plunged into *Mission 6 – Uninvited*. Following an ambush at his safehouse, Bond’s night off turns into a stealth operation to uncover the identity of an assassin at the Webb gala. With the fate of many at stake, let’s dive into navigating the chaotic venue.

This guide is here to help you master *Mission 6* of *007 First Light* and accomplish your objectives with style.

Mastering 007 First Light Mission 6

After thwarting an assassination attempt at his safehouse, 007 is on a mission to locate the attacker at London’s Webb gala. You’ll need sharp wits and a stealthy approach as you unravel the mysteries hidden within the event’s opulent halls.

Step 1: Entering the Webb Gala

Gaining access to the gala requires a bit of cunning. One strategy involves creating a distraction to swipe an invitation. Using the Dart Phone to divert an unsuspecting guest can be effective.

Once inside, track the assassin’s signal to the men’s restroom, where you’ll discover a critical clue—an abandoned phone.





Step 2: Accessing the Security Wing

Your next goal is to reach the security wing to gain control of the cameras. However, clearance is required. Listen in on a conversation near the bar to gather intel, which might aid your ascent.





By following up on various leads, like overhearing a couple of security guards, you’ll discover that one officer is running late to his post. After eavesdropping, engage him and learn about a tablet containing the security staff rota located in the café.

Step 3: Navigating the Café

Before heading to the rota, eavesdrop on bar staff for helpful information regarding the password hidden behind their counter. After successfully distracting both staff members using gadgets, you can easily acquire the password and check the staff rota.





With updated information, head back to the cloakroom guard. Once you assume his position, you’ll gain access to restricted areas.

Step 4: Sneaking into the Security Room

Now in a highly secured zone, it’s crucial to remain unseen, particularly by the alert Watchers. Start by avoiding detection and managing stealthily among the guards.

By carefully picking off lone guards, use gadgets like a Lure or environmental tools to keep the odds in your favor.

Step 5: Reaching the CCTV Room

Your ultimate goal is to access the CCTV room, but resist the urge to engage in unnecessary combat. Focus on stealth and patience, understanding that you can use distractions if you are spotted.

Once you obtain the required key card, slip through guarded areas efficiently to access critical CCTV footage verifying the assassin’s whereabouts.

Step 6: Descending to the Basement

To confront the assassin, proceed to the basement area, but first, you’ll need to navigate locked gates by using gadgets effectively to break through barriers.

Step 7: Confrontation with Murto

Finally, you’ll face the assassin, Murto. This challenging encounter requires clever use of the environment, engaging explosive elements, and misdirecting Murto to deplete his health effectively.

Step 8: A Twist in the Tale

After securing Murto, it’s time to confront Sir Nicholas Webb. Gather vital intel by hacking their devices while maintaining awareness—danger lurks around every corner.

Step 9: Escape Plan

Work with your ally to escape confinement, using stealth to navigate through the workshop and keeping a low profile amidst the chaos until you regroup with your team.

Step 10: Final Escape

In the end, maneuver through the remaining threats, and seize the opportunity to make your great escape. Dramatic misadventures await as you race against time to avoid capture.

Key Takeaways