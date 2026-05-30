For gamers diving into *Mina the Hollower*, don’t expect the familiar Zelda-esque gameplay. While there’s a suggested path, the game kicks off in the town of Ossex, allowing full freedom of movement right from the start. If you’re looking for guidance on what to prioritize after starting, read on for essential recommendations.

Table of Contents Toggle Wealth Beckons

Upgrade Priority

Seeking Keys

Visit the Hollower’s Guild

Get Essential Trinkets

Locate Poppit’s Shop

Discover the Optimal Grind Spot

Prepare for the First Dungeon

Key Takeaways Wealth Beckons To kick things off, let’s gather some Bones. Bonestones are a great early-game currency that remains with you even in death. These gems are typically found in blue treasure chests scattered throughout the landscape. Here are some must-collect treasures easily accessible at the game’s outset: During the tutorial phase while heading towards Ossex, keep an eye out for hidden chests. One is located to the right in a fenced area: burrow under the gate after jumping over a gap. In the top left corner, you can also find another Bonestone chest. After you arrive in Ossex, there are additional opportunities to score early Bonestones worth noting: Inside the Couple’s Quarters, make a burrow jump over the gap on the right for another Bonestone chest.

Look for an axe near the entrance of Radiant Manor, then use it to break into the Strategy Center through the Spark Door. A hidden Bonestone chest awaits beneath a table here.

There’s a clever way to uncover another Bonestone chest: lure a character down to a dual-platform area near the Strategy Center, giving you access to the chest by burrowing through the opening. If you’re running low on Bones early in the game, an excellent area for farming is to the east of Ossex, where you encounter enemies popping out of crypts in Mourner’s Mile. Clear them out, return to the nearby checkpoint, and do it again!

Upgrade Priority Before seeking health upgrades, consider grabbing a Spark upgrade first. With two sparks, you can access hidden areas, like a room adjacent to the pawn shop where you can break a painting and retrieve a bike. This early upgrade proves invaluable for tackling various challenges and crossing wider gaps.

Seeking Keys A crucial item to prioritize is the *Kears*, which function as keys in *Mina the Hollower*. Gather them for access to rewarding areas and potential time-saving shortcuts. Head to the Kear shop beside the Emporium to snag a few. They do get pricier with each purchase, so limit your initial collection. At the end of the fiery platform tutorial, bounce down to a screen where you can claim a Kear after defeating two enemies.

Pay attention to the telescope north of the Ossex checkpoint; spotting a planet will bring a Kear crashing down beside you.

Another Kear can be found inside the Hollower’s Guild of Ossex, just near the entrance.

Visit the Hollower’s Guild The Hollower’s Guild is one of Ossex’s first landmarks, though its entrance is blocked. To access it, navigate around to the right side, hop over some rocks, and break crates to reach the entrance. Inside, you’ll collect a Kear and can chat with Muriel, who will direct you south after some troublemakers. By heading south from the main entrance, you can unlock the Rebel Barracks. After battling your way through, you’ll rescue Rhene, another character, who then helps in clearing the guild hall and revealing new NPCs.

Get Essential Trinkets Like charms in *Hollow Knight*, Trinkets offer various enhancements to your gameplay. Some required before tackling the first dungeon include: Steady Soles: This greatly improves movement across various terrains, making extensive exploration easier. Found near the top of the stairs left of the checkpoint in Ossex.

This greatly improves movement across various terrains, making extensive exploration easier. Found near the top of the stairs left of the checkpoint in Ossex. Chain Capacitor: Boosts damage with each successive hit. Reachable by using a Kear to open a building east of Ossex.

Boosts damage with each successive hit. Reachable by using a Kear to open a building east of Ossex. Bell of Grace: Helps maintain your spark during death and reduces bone loss. Available in the Station Underside, where you must deal with a tricky NPC.

Locate Poppit’s Shop Poppit’s shop has multiple locations; discovering them can yield something intriguing. A nearby shop is located by heading south off the eastern exit of Ossex, where you can jump gaps to find it.

Discover the Optimal Grind Spot Before attempting your first dungeon, consider leveling up your character in a strategic grinding area. Focus on defeating crypt enemies which provide ample rewards, allowing you to build your attack and defense. Look for strategically positioned save points nearby to make this task more manageable.

Prepare for the First Dungeon While dungeons can be tackled in any sequence, it’s advisable to start with the Queensbury Crypt located east of Ossex. Be on the lookout for collectibles and secrets throughout your journey there, particularly the valuable Proto Spark trinket waiting for you inside.