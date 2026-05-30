The Minecraft community has a thrilling opportunity to showcase their creativity in a new build challenge tied to the upcoming movie. Participants are invited to submit their designs through gleam.io, with the submission window opening on May 30, 2026, at midnight PT and closing on June 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Following the submission phase, there will be two rounds of internal judging, culminating in a community voting period from July 2 to July 5. Stay tuned for details on how to participate in the voting process! Below is a breakdown of prizes awaiting participants:

15 Semifinalists: Each will receive two tickets to the movie

3 Finalists: Enjoy a private screening, plus the movie tickets

1 Grand Prize Winner: Their build will be featured in the film or its credits

Every semifinalist will receive two movie tickets, while finalists will also enjoy a private screening. The ultimate winner will take home two tickets, a private screening, and the exciting chance to have their build integrated into the movie or showcased in the credits.

Participants should prepare a short video presentation of their build alongside a clear screenshot. The video should last between 15 to 30 seconds and provide a 360-degree tour of their creation, while the screenshot should capture the build from the front. Once finalized, upload your video as unlisted on YouTube and visit gleam.io to submit essential details such as the build’s name, a brief description, the video link, and the screenshot. Remember, you can submit only once, so make the most of your entry! After submission, keep an eye on your email in case you’re selected as a semifinalist!

Submission Guidelines Explained

1. For your video:

Lighting & Visibility:

Ensure the lighting is natural or neutral.

It should be shot during the day; night scenes won’t be acceptable.

Avoid dramatic shadows or cinematic effects.

Your video should provide a complete 360-degree view of your build.

Screenshot & Camera Tips:

Do not include player characters.

The front view needs to represent the build clearly.

Other Technical Requirements:

Video duration must be between 15 and 30 seconds.

Do not add any audio apart from what is in the game.

No individuals should appear in the video.

2. For your image:

Lighting & Visibility:

Natural lighting is required; night shots aren’t allowed.

Avoid dramatic shadows.

The build should be clearly visible in a front-facing shot.

Screenshot & Camera Guidance:

No player characters should appear.

The image must represent the build unobstructedly from the front.

Finally, to share your creativity with the community, use the hashtag #MinecraftMovieContest on social media!

Wishing you happy building and best of luck with your creation!

*Eligible for individuals aged 16 and above. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is required (sold separately). Contest concludes on July 6, 2026. Warner Bros. will determine the placement of The Build in the Movie (which might include the end credits). Terms apply; see the Official Rules at aka.ms/moviebuild. Sponsored by Microsoft Corporation.

** To participate, you need Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately), a valid Microsoft account, and Internet access (standard ISP fees may apply). You must complete a viewing challenge on Twitch or TikTok. Limit of one cape issuance per person/Microsoft account, redeemable within 30 days after the promotion ends. Caps are non-transferable, non-refundable, and not exchangeable for cash. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions except for the build challenge. Geography limitations, balance restrictions, taxes, and Internet connection fees may apply. Microsoft Services Agreement (aka.ms/MSA) is applicable. Microsoft reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time. They also retain the right to ban or suspend accounts if fraudulent behavior is suspected.